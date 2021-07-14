Nine teams have at least 85 percent of players vaccinated

Getty Images

The number of vaccinated teams continues to rise.

On Monday, it was seven. On Tuesday, it was eight. And now on Wednesday, a league source told PFT there are now nine teams with 85 percent of its players vaccinated.

Also according to the source, 72 percent of the league’s players as a whole have received at least one shot.

The NFL is not officially naming the teams that have reached an 85 percent vaccination rate, but the Steelers, Dolphins, Saints, and Broncos have all been reported as having crossed that threshold.

With the vast majority of training camps beginning in two weeks, any player who receives a shot after Wednesday will not be fully vaccinated by the report date. Teams aren’t going to just give out the information as to who is and isn’t vaccinated, but it should be easy to tell given the different restrictions for unvaccinated players.