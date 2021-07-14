Peyton Manning: I’m as interested in what’s going to happen with Broncos as anybody

Getty Images

Peyton Manning has been talked about as both a potential announcer and a potential team executive since retiring as a quarterback, but he hasn’t gone down either of those paths thus far.

The prospect of a role with one of the teams he played for in the NFL came up when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Manning was asked if the uncertainty about the Broncos’ ownership future would keep him from returning to the organization.

Manning called himself an ambassador for the team and is as “interested in what’s going to happen as anybody” with the Broncos. He also said he’s not committing to any long-term plans at this point in his post-playing career.

“I’ve gone on a year-to-year basis in this second chapter,” Manning said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I’m going to try to do this, this year. I don’t go past that because you try different things and maybe you like it, maybe you don’t. . . . I’ll always be a part of the Colts and Bronco organizations in some way. But I’m interested in what’s going to happen. I haven’t said no to anything officially forever. I’ve just said no to some things each year. The next year maybe things change. So who knows what will happen in that.”

A trial in the lawsuit filed by two of late owner Pat Bowlen’s children pushing for the removal of trustees who back Brittany Bowlen as the next owner was set to begin this month before being delayed in late June. No new trial date has been set.

If Manning is going to decide to return to the Broncos in a formal position and forego other opportunities, one would imagine that their house will have to be fully in order on the ownership side.