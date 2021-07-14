Police: Richard Sherman and officer both sustained minor injuries when he resisted arrest

Getty Images

Police in Redmond, Washington, say Richard Sherman resisted arrest and as a result both he and a police officer sustained minor injuries.

The police made the statement at a press conference today, saying that Sherman physically resisted officers’ efforts to take him into custody. Police say Sherman’s injury was a minor laceration to his lower leg, apparently a dog bite when a police dog was used.

Sherman was arrested for burglary domestic violence and malicious mischief for attempting to break into a home in Redmond, where police say Sherman’s ex-wife’s parents live. Other reports have indicated that the police were incorrect and that Sherman is still married to the woman whose parents live in the home.

Sherman did not gain entry into the home but had what was described as a “verbal altercation” with the occupants of the home.

Washington State Patrol is also investigating Sherman for crashing his car, leaving the scene and suspicion of driving under the influence. Police drew Sherman’s blood to determine whether he was under the influence, and those results are pending.