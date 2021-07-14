Report: Chris Godwin, Bucs still talking about long-term deal

Getty Images

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term contracts this year is on Thursday and the last couple of days have seen a flurry of reports about players who are not expected to land multi-year deals.

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is not on that list and there’s reportedly still a chance he winds up with an agreement in the coming hours. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Godwin and the Bucs will continue discussions about a deal on Wednesday.

A report last week said that nothing was imminent on the contract front. That was accurate, but deadlines can sometimes lead to breakthroughs at the negotiating table.

Godwin signed his $15.983 million tag early in the offseason. If they do reach an extension, his cap hit for 2021 will likely come down from that figure. If not, his chances of staying in Tampa won’t go away. Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett played out the 2020 season on the tag before signing a long-term deal this year.