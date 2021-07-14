Report: Police dog subdued Richard Sherman

Getty Images

Even more details are emerging regarding the Wednesday arrest of free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman.

Via TMZ.com, Sherman’s alleged fighting with police became so bad that a K9 was used to subdue him.

Also, Sherman “allegedly crashed his vehicle into a cement freeway barrier,” before advancing on foot to the home he allegedly tried to enter. The Washington State Police also are involved in the case, due to the vehicular incident.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Sherman faces a hit-and-run investigation, along with a possible charge of damaging Washington Department of Transportation property.

Sherman remains jailed without bail in King County. That’s standard practice in Washington domestic violence cases. It’s unknown when a judge will set bail for Sherman.