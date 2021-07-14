Richard Sherman allegedly attempted to force his way into a home, fought with police

Getty Images

More details have emerged regarding the Thursday arrest of free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman.

Via ESPN.com, Sherman allegedly attempted to force his way into the home of a family member. He also allegedly fought with police when they arrived on the scene.

Authorities took him to a local hospital, where he was checked and cleared and then taken to jail.

A police spokesperson said that no one in the house was injured during the incident.

Also per the report, it’s standard practice to hold the defendant in a domestic violence case without bail until a judge can address the situation. It’s unclear how quickly that will happen in Sherman’s case.