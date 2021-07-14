Richard Sherman arrested, jailed without bail, for “burglary domestic violence”

Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman currently is being held without bail in Seattle.

Sherman, per multiple reports, is charged with “burglary domestic violence.” Court records declare in all caps, “BAIL DENIED.”

Typically, the notion of “burglary domestic violence” refers to someone entering or refusing to leave a house or dwelling within the context of a domestic dispute. For example, someone who gets locked out of a house during a argument with a spouse or significant other and then breaks in potentially has committed “burglary domestic violence.”

Few other details currently are available. However it plays out, the situation will not be conducive to Sherman continuing his NFL career any time soon.