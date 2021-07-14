Richard Sherman arrested, jailed without bail, for “burglary domestic violence”

Posted by Mike Florio on July 14, 2021, 11:31 AM EDT
Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman currently is being held without bail in Seattle.

Sherman, per multiple reports, is charged with “burglary domestic violence.” Court records declare in all caps, “BAIL DENIED.”

Typically, the notion of “burglary domestic violence” refers to someone entering or refusing to leave a house or dwelling within the context of a domestic dispute. For example, someone who gets locked out of a house during a argument with a spouse or significant other and then breaks in potentially has committed “burglary domestic violence.”

Few other details currently are available. However it plays out, the situation will not be conducive to Sherman continuing his NFL career any time soon.

  6. Rule #1 as an adult: Avoid altercations at all costs and/or live a lifestyle where altercations just simply don’t come up.

  8. Stupid, but kudos to Florio for not aggrandizing the situation and making it out to be something it isn’t. Could be exactly as he said – wife throws him out of the house, he re-enters through back door and says “this is my house, I’m not leaving”. Kind of tragic this is termed as burglary domestic violence.

    Let’s wait for details to come out before we crucify the guy. I’ve never really liked Sherman, but I’ve always liked due process.

  9. shocked…NFL career is probably over…I’ll wait for all the facts to come out though.

  12. wow – never would of thought he would act poorly in public. if only we had some warning signs.

    /sarcasm

  13. These reports can happen without him having done anything wrong so I don’t think anyone should draw a conclusion one way or another from that. But usually guys are allowed out on bail while it gets sorted so that part is weird.

  14. What a waste. Normally I don’t pass judgement on stuff like this until there’s official statements made in court; there’s no shortage of incidents where someone looked like a monster until the truth came out in court.

    That being said, a guy of his age and experience should know to not allow himself to be involved in this kind of nonsense. Tough for me to believe that Sherman didn’t do something stupid here.

