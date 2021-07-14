Russell Wilson: We have everything we need and everything we want

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson opened the offseason with unenthusiastic comments about the state of the team, which sparked speculation about a possible trade before the 2021 season.

That speculation has died down amid more positive notes from Wilson about his feelings for the team and its future. That trend continued in a recent interview with Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com.

Wilson said the team has “so many great guys and players” and lauded offseason acquisitions like tight end Gerald Everett and guard Gabe Jackson while saying that the Seahawks have “everything we need and everything we want” to make a run during the 2021 season.

“I think for our offense, I’m just excited for our guys to continue to grow and make plays,” Wilson said. “It’s been fun having [offensive coordinator] Shane Waldron there. He’s been an amazing mind, super collaborative. We’ve had a lot of fun and done a lot of great things and thrown a bunch of touchdowns over the last nine years, whatever it’s been. It’s been amazing along the journey, and it’s time to throw some more and win some more games. That’s what we’re excited about. We think we’ve got a chance to win it all and we’re going to go for it.”

Wilson’s response to Waldron’s hiring was a positive note after the quarterback raised his early offseason grievances and the results of their collaboration will have a lot to do with how the start to next offseason goes in Seattle.