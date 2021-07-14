Terry McLaurin thinks everyone will benefit from WFT’s new wideouts

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team made upgrading its receiving corps a priority this offseason.

Terry McLaurin was the star of that group in 2020 and caught 87 passes despite close attention from defenses who weren’t threatened by the likes of Cam Sims, Isaiah Wright, Steven Sims, and Dontrelle Inman. Washington upgraded that group by signing Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries as free agents before drafting Dyami Brown in the third round.

Washington also hopes to have Kelvin Harmon back from last year’s torn ACL and more options should be good for McLaurin. He thinks there will be less of “those double coverages I was seeing a lot last year,” but doesn’t see himself as the only beneficiary of the moves.

“I just think it’s going to open it up, for me personally, down the field, intermediate and short,” McLaurin said, via the team’s website. “But also, it’s gonna allow other guys to make some plays. . . . Most top receivers have another guy or another two guys outside of them and that helps everybody.”

High hopes for the offense in Washington are in vogue right now and the ability to make those transition to reality will be key to the team’s chances of making it back to the playoffs this season.