Texans will open five practices to season ticket holders

Getty Images

The Texans have had a turbulent offseason and almost all of the early looks they’re offering at the roster will be limited to season ticket holders this summer.

The team announced that they will have five training camp practices open to their season ticket holders this summer. The first of those practices will come on August 2 and the last of them will be on August 9.

Once season ticket holders have claimed their tickets, the team says a limited number of tickets will be available to the general public.

As part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event on July 31, the Texans will be hosting youth football teams at that day’s practice session.