A.J. Hawk spent a week with Aaron Rodgers, expects him to report to Packers

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 15, 2021, 9:40 AM EDT
NFL: FEB 06 Super Bowl XLV - Steelers v Packers
Getty Images

A.J. Hawk spent nine seasons as Aaron Rodgers‘ teammate in Green Bay, and he just spent a week with Rodgers in Montana. And Hawk doesn’t see Rodgers being anywhere other than Green Bay this season.

Hawk told Pat McAfee that Rodgers was competitive about his recent golf match against Tom Brady, and that Rodgers is going to want to compete this football season as well.

“He likes to compete. Does that look like a guy who’s going to sit out and retire to you?” Hawk said. “Aaron looks great. He seems mentally in a good spot.”

Hawk doesn’t see any way Rodgers would get traded to another team.

“What have I said from the start? I said, ‘I don’t see him playing anywhere else,’” Hawk said. “I don’t see Green Bay trading him. I don’t see that happening. I don’t know how it has to work, but yeah, I feel like he’s going to be in Green Bay.”

Rodgers has said he’ll make a decision about his future in the next couple weeks.

8 responses to “A.J. Hawk spent a week with Aaron Rodgers, expects him to report to Packers

  1. I say the packers should check out what is offered in trade. The packers will decide where Rodgers is going to play this season!

  3. Everyone expects him to report and play as normal. The guy never once said he didnt plan to. It was just filler fodder for the offseason media doldrums. But it did make alot of people that look up to the Packers year after year bite and have hope.

    Favre to Rodgers to Love is going to be a grand thing for Green bay. GO PACK GO!

  4. hope to see you this season Aaron, the game is better with you playing than without you.

  7. Rodgers has not been clear on what his concerns may be or what the solutions to those issues are or are not. I believe the reason for his private demeanor is the very likely misinterpretation and manipulation of his truth. He wants to control the message. He’ll make that message clear when he’s ready. He was very emotional after losing a game that should’ve easily been won by the Packers (if not for two identical fumbles by Jones, one of which led to a brain-numbing easy walk-in TD and the mind-altering lucky-as-ever TD at the end of the first half by the LOAT,) and now he has to backtrack on some of that irretrievable emotional baggage he wishes he’d never expressed. Going to bat for Kumerow? Very noble. Very unnecessary.

  8. Rodgert looked checked out in the nfc title game and Brady had thrown 3 ints as a visiting qb and needed to be bailed out by his D in an offensive league again.

    How Rodgers and the offense failed to win that game is the question of last season. So many opps blown, it’s now clear why he was so distracted. He felt the pressure and Love looking over his shoulder.

