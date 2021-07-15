A.J. Hawk spent a week with Aaron Rodgers, expects him to report to Packers

Getty Images

A.J. Hawk spent nine seasons as Aaron Rodgers‘ teammate in Green Bay, and he just spent a week with Rodgers in Montana. And Hawk doesn’t see Rodgers being anywhere other than Green Bay this season.

Hawk told Pat McAfee that Rodgers was competitive about his recent golf match against Tom Brady, and that Rodgers is going to want to compete this football season as well.

“He likes to compete. Does that look like a guy who’s going to sit out and retire to you?” Hawk said. “Aaron looks great. He seems mentally in a good spot.”

Hawk doesn’t see any way Rodgers would get traded to another team.

“What have I said from the start? I said, ‘I don’t see him playing anywhere else,’” Hawk said. “I don’t see Green Bay trading him. I don’t see that happening. I don’t know how it has to work, but yeah, I feel like he’s going to be in Green Bay.”

Rodgers has said he’ll make a decision about his future in the next couple weeks.