Browns will open 12 training camp practices to fans

Getty Images

The Browns announced Thursday they are opening 12 training camp practices to fans at the team’s facility in Berea. The first open practice is Friday, July 30.

“We greatly look forward to welcoming our fans back to Browns training camp in Berea this year as our entire team definitely missed their contributions to the atmosphere in 2020,” JW Johnson, a Browns partner and the Haslam Sports Group president, said in a statement. “While the setup will be different than past years due to the league’s health and safety protocols, we are fully dedicated to providing our fans with an engaging experience during training camp and the entire year, both in person and through our digital programming.”

The Browns will host nearly 2,000 fans for each open practice in Berea.

Beginning Monday, Browns fans can register for a chance to secure up to four free tickets per account. Browns season-ticket members and individuals on the team’s waitlist will receive prioritized access to a percentage of tickets for each session.

Fans are not required to be vaccinated to apply for tickets, and masks are not required.