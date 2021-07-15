It’s deadline day for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals

Getty Images

Thursday afternoon marks a deadline for the seven players who are currently set to play out the season under the franchise tag.

If no long-term deal is agreed to ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline, those players will move forward under the tag and will not be able to sign multi-year pacts with their current teams until after the 2021 season. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Jets safety Marcus Maye, Panthers tackle Taylor Moton, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson, Washignton guard Brandon Scherff, and Saints safety Marcus Williams make up that group.

Reports in recent days have suggested that none of those players will be signing extensions ahead of the deadline. All seven have signed their tags, so they are set to move forward without any holdouts at training camp.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Broncos safety Justin Simmons and Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams all signed extensions that took their tags off the table early in the offseason.