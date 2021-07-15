Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer is frustrated by limits on time with players

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 15, 2021, 12:20 PM EDT
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson knows Urban Meyer well and talks to him regularly, and he says that Meyer is struggling in his first year in Jacksonville in one important way: Dealing with limits on player contact.

“He’s a little frustrated right now because he’s spent so little time with the players,” Johnson said, via Nate Davis of USA Today. “He’s accustomed to being around the players all the time, and they weren’t able to do that because of COVID-19.”

Meyer has already learned the hard way that he can’t structure his practices the way he wants, the way he could in college: Meyer was hit with a $100,000 fine, the Jaguars were fined $200,000 and the team was docked two offseason practices in 2022 because they violated rules limiting contact in the offseason.

Still, Johnson says Meyer is well aware of what he needs to do in the NFL.

“Urban’s very thorough. Urban has spent his due diligence getting ready for this job,” Johnson said. “He knew what he was getting into when he accepted the job. We had numerous conversations during the job process. And I think he’ll do a great job. He knows how important personnel is. He knows how to deal with people.”

Meyer will have more time to deal with the people on his team when training camp opens on July 27.

15 responses to “Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer is frustrated by limits on time with players

  1. Another reason college athletes should be paid. Apparently, they spend more time on football than the pros.

  2. I have to somewhat disagree with Johnson, there are 2 things he is frustrated with, limits with players, and how he is scrutinized by the media. He cannot control them like he did when he coached in college.

  3. Meyer is a first year coach trying to install his program. “Violating” this year’s offseason practices is probably worth a lot more to them than just $300k and losing two next year, especially when many established teams just cancel final practices as “team building”.

  4. Hey Urban, uh…did you not do any research or ask any questions before taking this job? It’s all in the CBA.

  6. Youngstown State in not on the Jags schedule. (Duval) still gonna be DisMal

  7. How long will it be before Urban decides he’s not liking the NFL and does a runner?

  8. I’m getting some strong Chip Kelly vibes when thinking how Meyer’s NFL career will pan out.

  10. As Jerry Glanville put it so well, if Urban doesn’t understand the NFL rules, “NFL” will mean “Not For Long”.

  11. Well Urban, this isn’t college where you operate as a monarch. These are professionals that have a union that dictates what a team and coach can, and cannot do. Guess you didn’t look into any of the CBA before accepting that multi-million dollar contract?

  12. Wait until he threatens to cut a player and the say go ahead “I have a guaranteed contract “. He’s not in college anymore.

  13. Meyer hasn’t even started and he whines more than Harbaugh

    ———————————

    So it’s yet another thing he’s better at than Harbaugh

  14. This man walked back in forth over the line of ethical vs. unethical in College Football. Just look at his time at Florida and those he recruited and let play after breaking laws. He can’t break rules on the NFL level and get away with it. He already tried and got caught. My guess is within a couple of years he’ll step down for “health reasons” or “to spend more time with my family” while he goes through back channels to secure his next Power House CFB job.

  15. Meyer is going to quickly learn, the Jags are the Jags and not likely to suddenly be a contender.

    P.S., enjoy that annual trip to London

