John Lynch: 49ers will provide support to Richard Sherman and his wife

Although Richard Sherman no longer plays for the 49ers, General Manager John Lynch has reached out to Sherman and his wife after the events of the last 48 hours, which saw Sherman arrested for trying to break into his wife’s parents’ home, and Ashley Sherman call 911 to report that Richard Sherman was suicidal.

Lynch told reporters today that he is concerned about both Richard and Ashley and has reached out to the family to let them know that the 49ers can provide resources to them.

“They’re good people,” Lynch said of Richard and Ashley. “Just praying that they find their way through this and we’ll support them any way we can.”

Lynch and the 49ers signed Sherman to a three-year contract in 2018. He is currently a free agent.

Sherman remains incarcerated and will appear before a judge this afternoon.