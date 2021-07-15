Jordan Poyer: Every season’s different, we still have to earn our stripes

Posted by Josh Alper on July 15, 2021, 11:58 AM EDT
Divisional Round - Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
The Bills won the AFC East before advancing to the conference title game last season and they have the core players from last year’s team back, so plenty of people see big things ahead of them in 2021.

Safety Jordan Poyer fielded a question about those expectations during a Thursday appearance on NFL Network. Poyer was asked about his reaction to those who call the team a Super Bowl contender and his answer cited head coach Sean McDermott’s message to leave last season in the past.

“We gotta go to work,” Poyer said. “We got the right people, we got the right pieces. Every season’s different. Sean really always talks about what happened last season doesn’t matter. We still have to come in and work, still have to earn our stripes.”

The Bills have taken great strides since McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane came to the team, but that’s left them with nowhere to go but the Super Bowl if they are going to continue to progress. That’s a tall order for the team and a nice problem to have given where the franchise was five years ago.

5 responses to “Jordan Poyer: Every season’s different, we still have to earn our stripes

  1. Buffalo wins the AFC East handily. Only the Dolphins come close to them.

  2. Can’t wait for Jakobi Meyers to face this guy and score his first touchdown in two years.

  3. Message to the Bill aka Cable Larry, ” GET ER DONE “.
    Every season is different. ( Just ask the Pats about last year)
    Injuries in the NFL are the differences in the seasons. Luck plays a big part of it.
    Jordan said it right.

  4. As a Pats fan I can honestly tell you the bills are certainly a Super Bowl contender, it took this team almost 25 years to actually become a good team if they fall off next season something is wrong but I don’t see that happening it’s going to be a very good competition in the AFC East this season. They’re certainly not the same old bills of old

  5. How this team almost lost to Newton last year in Buffalo, is pee your pants funny.

    This team is utterly clueless when understanding how to build a consistent winner.

    No cupcake schedule this year like Miami had, too. And NE beat Miami last year as well with Newton. lol!

