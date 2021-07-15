Judge finds probable cause for four misdemeanor charges for Richard Sherman

Getty Images

While King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai felt comfortable releasing Richard Sherman from jail without bail on Thursday, he also felt there was probably cause for four separate misdemeanor charges to be levied against the free agent cornerback.

Via Sara Jean Green and Paige Cornwell of the Seattle Times, Masaniai found probable cause that Sherman committed misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor crimes of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief when he attempted to break into the home of his in-laws. Both offenses carry domestic violence designations.

Additionally, Masaniai found probable cause that Sherman resisted arrest and drove while intoxicated.

Charges have yet to be officially filed but are expected.

Sherman is alleged to have crashed a vehicle in a construction zone, incurring significant damage to the car, before abandoning the car and continuing to the home of his in-laws. Sherman then damaged the home while having a verbal argument through a locked door with the occupants of the house. Video of the incident, via TMZ, shows Sherman throwing himself into the locked door multiple times.

Sherman then resisted arrest when officers arrived and police a K-9 unit was deployed to help bring him into custody.

Masaniai also ordered that Sherman is not have contact with his father-in-law, not to use alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and that he cannot possess a weapon.

Sherman is set to have another hearing on Friday, though he is not required to appear.