Michael Brockers: It would be awesome to build a winner in Detroit

Getty Images

For the first time in his career, defensive lineman Michael Brockers is on a team other than the Rams.

The franchise that drafted him with the 14th overall pick in 2012 traded him to the Lions in March — reuniting him with quarterback Jared Goff.

In an interview with Jim Rome on Wednesday, Brockers said he and Goff have discussed how to lead a team to a turnaround, since they were both a part of going from 4-12 in 2016 to the Super Bowl two years later. But more than that, Brockers feels like there’s an opportunity to do something special by building a winner for Detroit’s fervent fan base.

“That would be awesome,” Brockers said. “I keep hearing this is a football town, they love the team, they’re passionate about the team and where it’s going. And just the team in general, you have so many just downright Detroit Lions fans — no matter how bad the team is doing, no matter how good the team is doing, they are Detroit Lions fans. And I think that’s what I like about this city and like about the fans, is that they’re going to support no matter what.

“I think that’s what I love the best about the fan base is that they’re in for the long run. And it’s not going to take us long to turn this thing around, but it’s definitely good to know the fan base is always behind you no matter what.”

That’s the same sort of passion head coach Dan Campbell was getting at when he delivered the famous “We’re going to bite a kneecap off” line at his introductory press conference. Time will tell if these new Lions will actually have success, but there are at least plenty of good vibes headed into training camp at the end of the month.