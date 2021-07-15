New report says Tom Brady had fully torn MCL

Getty Images

It took months for details about the nature of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s knee injury to come to light, but they are now coming quickly.

Shortly after Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Brady needed to have surgery to repair a partially torn MCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Brady’s MCL was actually fully torn. Brady had the surgery in February after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

Brady said he was dealing with the injury for the entire season and Stroud reported that he initially suffered the tear while playing for the Patriots in 2019. He never missed any games during the 2020 season and never appeared on the injury report due to the problem despite saying that he was “kind of tending to my knee” on a weekly basis.

The injury didn’t keep Brady from playing at a high level on the way to his seventh Super Bowl title. He’ll try for eight with everything cleaned up on the medical front.