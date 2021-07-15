NFL, NFLPA should offer to suspend marijuana testing for players who get vaccinated

Posted by Mike Florio on July 15, 2021, 12:10 PM EDT
National March For The Respect Of The Rights Of Cannabis Users In Mexico
Getty Images

To truly end the pandemic with minimal additional serious illnesses and deaths, everyone should get vaccinated. Plenty of NFL players continue to resist.

Here’s an idea that would get plenty of them to get the shot(s) now: Offer to suspend marijuana testing for any player who has been vaccinated.

It’s frankly an offer that, to be most effective, should have been made a month ago. Currently, players who hope to pass their annual substance-abuse test within the first two weeks of training camp have stopped smoking, given the time that it takes for the marijuana metabolites to exit the human body.

The overall drug-testing process, as currently constructed by the league and the union, makes no real sense. Players not in the program can smoke from the moment they give their annual training-camp sample until roughly a month before the start of the next training camp, without ever being detected. So why do marijuana testing at all?

More importantly, why put players who can smoke as much as they want for 11 consecutive months in a position where they have to quit cold turkey for a month, when they may need marijuana to treat pain and/or anxiety and/or depression?

No, it makes no sense. But it makes plenty of sense for the league and the union to offer to all players right now a very simple deal: Get vaccinated, and don’t get tested for marijuana when you report from camp. That would go a long way toward getting all teams to the 85-percent threshold, immediately.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “NFL, NFLPA should offer to suspend marijuana testing for players who get vaccinated

  1. No they should suspend all testing for marijuana because it is the right thing to do. Be it for medical or recreational use there is no reason whatsoever to test for it.

  2. An idea for the general public. Announce starting Aug 1st there will be a $50 charge for the vaccine– I believe a sizable portion of the hesitant will line up to beat the price increase. It’s counter-intuitive but that is how people’s minds work.

  4. No, they should do NOT.

    Strict protocols for unvaccinated players worked just fine last year. It’s not the NFL’s problem if some players want to put up with an unnecessarily more difficult work environment on themselves by not getting the shot.

    You don’t give away a valuable CBA trading chip like the marijuana policy for nothing.

  5. I wouldn’t want to be a QB knowing that half my Oline just ate a few edibles before a game.

  6. akira1971 says:
    July 15, 2021 at 12:27 pm
    No, they should do NOT.

    Strict protocols for unvaccinated players worked just fine last year. It’s not the NFL’s problem if some players want to put up with an unnecessarily more difficult work environment on themselves by not getting the shot.

    You don’t give away a valuable CBA trading chip like the marijuana policy for nothing.

    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    Hence the “suspend” testing. It could still be used as a chip down the road.

  8. What? Ok so using that logic, why not reward them by allowing Adderall too? This climate is getting weird man.

  10. BuckyBadger says:
    July 15, 2021 at 12:14 pm
    No they should suspend all testing for marijuana because it is the right thing to do. Be it for medical or recreational use there is no reason whatsoever to test for it.

    47 14 Rate This

    ————————-

    Agreed.

    And the NFL is a hypocrite for showing pharma commercials, thumbing their nose at US law in general, and as a private company, not test for it at all.

    Why doesn’t the media ask Goodell in a live setting how they don’t see this a hypocritical? Goodell just hides and hides.

  11. That makes no sense. They’d basically be admitting testing for marijuana is pointless, which it is

  12. What are they….on dope?
    There is no correlation between dope and covid-19. It’s not like pot cures covid-19

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.