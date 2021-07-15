Ravens say all passes to 12 open training camp practices were claimed within minutes

Getty Images

A year ago, NFL training camps were closed to the public because of COVID-19. NFL fans are showing that they’re eager to return.

The latest example of that comes out of Baltimore, where the Ravens allowed fans to begin signing up for open practices this morning — and announced just minutes later that every slot for fans at every open practice has been filled.

“We are very excited about our fans’ enthusiasm for the release of training camp passes this morning,” the Ravens said in a statement. “All passes to the 12 open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center were claimed in minutes, and we look forward to hosting nearly 1,000 members of the Ravens Flock each day. Free passes to the July 31 stadium practice remain available, and we’re eager to welcome our fans back to M&T Bank Stadium for a fun night of football, family activities and fireworks.”

Several NFL teams have reported strong demand from fans to attend training camps, which for most teams are open to the public again, although with some restrictions such as preventing players and fans from close interactions like autographs and pictures.