Reports: Dwayne Haskins injured in domestic violence incident by wife

Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was injured in an altercation perpetrated by his wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, at a Las Vegas hotel earlier this month, according to multiple reports.

The story was first reported by 8 News Now in Las Vegas.

Gondrezick-Haskins has been charged with battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm, a felony charge, stemming from the incident that occurred on July 3 at The Cosmopolitan.

Via the report, Gondrezick-Haskins allegedly punched Haskins in the face with police finding part of a tooth in the hotel room after the incident. It described Haskins’ injuries as “substantial in nature,” including a split lip and a missing tooth. He would be taken to a hospital due to his facial injuries.

Haskins posted video of his proposal to Gondrezick-Haskins on his instagram earlier this week. Despite the engagement post, Gondrezick-Haskins told police they got married in March.