A judge has ordered Richard Sherman released without bail following a hearing in connection with his domestic violence burglary charges.

The judge noted that Sherman has never been in trouble with the law before and has a long track record of working in his community.

“I see Mr. Sherman is a pillar in this community, he’s a business owner, he’s a husband, he’s a father,” the judge said, via Amy Dash. “I’m gonna release Mr. Sherman.”

Sherman has been ordered to stay away from a member of his wife’s family he had a dispute with, but his wife did not seek an order of protection for herself. Sherman will have to appear in court again tomorrow morning.

Police arrested Sherman outside his wife’s parents’ home in the early hours of Wednesday morning after his wife called 911 saying that he was drunk, belligerent and threatening suicide. Sherman is separately being arrested for a hit and run and driving under the influence.