Trevor Lawrence back at Clemson to work with his wideouts

Getty Images

Jaguars training camp starts in a couple of weeks, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn’t waiting until it does to get in work with his wideouts.

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham shared video of Lawrence working out at his alma mater along with wide receivers D.J. Chark and Marvin Jones this week.

The work comes after Lawrence was given limited reps in the Jaguars’ offseason program. Lawrence had left shoulder surgery ahead of he draft also dealt with some hamstring tightness that led the team to be cautious with his workload this spring.

No such limitations are expected to be in place once the Jaguars get to camp, which leaves Lawrence on track to make his NFL debut in the lineup for the Week 1 opener in Houston.