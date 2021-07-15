Urban Meyer subpoenaed in lawsuit surrounding ex-Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle

Getty Images

When Jaguars coach Urban Meyer abruptly changed his mind about hiring embattled strength coach Chris Doyle, Meyer explained that he didn’t need the distraction of hiring Doyle, who is accused of making racist statements to players during his time as strength coach at Iowa. But Doyle may prove to be a distraction for Meyer anyway.

Meyer and the Jaguars have been issued subpoenas for information related to the hiring and resignation of Doyle as part of the racial discrimination lawsuit that eight former Iowa players brought, according to Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union. The players say Iowa “was a racially hostile environment” because of Doyle’s conduct.

The Jaguars say they will comply with the subpoena but do not believe they have any information relevant to the Iowa players’ lawsuit.

“We respect and will cooperate with the legal process as required,” the statement said. “However, the Jaguars have no information that would be relevant to the lawsuit between student-athletes and the University of Iowa.”

Iowa fired Doyle on June 15, 2020, amid a firestorm of controversy regarding the players’ allegations. Meyer hired Doyle shortly after becoming the Jaguars’ head coach, was promptly criticized given the allegations against Doyle, and then quickly accepted Doyle’s resignation.