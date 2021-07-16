13 NFL teams have at least 85 percent of players vaccinated

Getty Images

The NFL’s vaccination rate continues to increase, with training camp fast approaching.

There are now 13 teams with at least 85 percent of their players vaccinated, the NFL revealed today. The league is expected to loosen the restrictions on player gatherings for teams that have reached the 85 percent vaccination mark, although the precise rules have not been announced.

Overall, 73.8 percent of NFL players have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s good, but it should be a lot higher: The vaccine is safe and effective, and getting it is the right thing to do both for one’s personal health and for society at large. For NFL players, it’s also going to make life a lot easier, as the league is putting far greater restrictions on unvaccinated players than on vaccinated players.

Training camps open in 11 days for 29 of the NFL’s 32 teams.