Bills release Nazair Jones

The Bills have made a Friday roster move, releasing defensive tackle Nazair Jones, according to multiple reports.

Jones was a Seahawks third-round pick back in 2017 and appeared in 20 games for the club over his first two seasons. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Aug. 2019 and Seattle cut him in May 2020.

While Jones had a tryout with the Bears last year, he did not sign with them.

Jones signed with the Bills late last month.

He’s recorded 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, six QB hits, and an interception in his career.