NFL announces six-game suspension for David Onyemata

Getty Images

Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata got ahead of the news this morning with his Instagram post, but it’s now official.

The NFL announced Onyemata has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

While Onyemata is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, once the regular season hits he won’t be able to return to the team until Tuesday, Oct. 26. That’s one day after the Saints travel to Seattle for Monday Night Football in Week Seven.

New Orleans has an early bye in Week Six.

Onyemata said in his early Friday Instagram post that he never knowingly took anything that could cause a positive test. But he also noted, “I am responsible for what I put in my body.”

A Saints sixth-round pick in 2016, Onyemata put up a career-high 6.5 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 16 QB hits in 2020.