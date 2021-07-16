No fans at Titans camp due to construction at team facility

Getty Images

The NFL is allowing teams to have fans at training camp this summer after barring them last year, but the Titans will not be opening their doors to the public.

Construction is going on at the team’s facility at Saint Thomas Sports Park and the team said last month that they were looking for ways to provide limited fan access to practices this summer. On Friday, they announced that those efforts were unsuccessful and that they won’t have any open sessions.

There was also some thought to practicing in front of fans at Nissan Stadium, but the team cited several events at the stadium that made such plans unfeasible.

The Titans open camp on July 27 and they will travel to Tampa for a pair of workouts ahead of an August 21 preseason game against the reigning Super Bowl champs.