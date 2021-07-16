Report: Raiders RBs coach Kirby Wilson retires

Getty Images

With training camp beginning at the end of the month, the Raiders will have to fill a significant void on their coaching staff.

Running backs coach Kirby Wilson has informed the organization that he’s retiring, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Wilson has been the Raiders’ RBs coach since 2019, working with head coach Jon Gruden for the second time in his career. Under Wilson’s tutelage, Josh Jacobs became an offensive rookie of the year candidate in 2019. That year, Jacobs rushed for 1,150 yards with seven touchdowns in 13 games, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Wilson also coached running backs for the Cardinals (two stints), Browns, Vikings, Steelers, Buccaneers, Washington, and the Patriots in his long NFL career. He had several college stops, too, before first landing with New England in 1997 under then-head coach Pete Carroll.

Wilson also played professionally in the CFL as a defensive back and a kick returner in the 80s with Winnipeg and Toronto.