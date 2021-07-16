Richard Sherman charged with five misdemeanors

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman is facing five misdemeanor charges after crashing his car and then attempting to break into his wife’s parents’ home.

Prosecutors charged Sherman today with criminal trespass in the second degree with a domestic-violence element, reckless endangerment of roadway crews, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and malicious mischief with a domestic-violence element, according to Mike Carter of the Seattle Times.

The driving offenses are considered more serious gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to 364 days in jail. The charges for the incident at his wife’s parents’ house are simple misdemeanors, for which he could get up to 90 days in jail.

Sherman was released from jail on Thursday and is due back in court this afternoon.