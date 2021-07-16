Richard Sherman: I am deeply remorseful, I vow to get the help I need

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman has issued a statement expressing regret following an incident on Tuesday night for which he was arrested both for driving under the influence and for attempting to break into his wife’s parents’ house.

“I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night,” Sherman wrote. “I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”

The 33-year-old Sherman played the last three seasons for the 49ers and seven seasons before that for the Seahawks. He hasn’t signed since becoming a free agent in March.

It is unclear whether Sherman will play in the NFL this season, or if he’ll be taking time away from the game to address those challenges he referenced.