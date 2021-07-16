Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanor charges

Getty Images

Richard Sherman was in a courtroom on Friday to enter pleas on the five misdemeanor charges he faces after being arrested in Redmond, Washington earlier this week.

Per multiple reports, Sherman entered not guilty pleas on all five of the charges. Sherman is charged with criminal trespass in the second degree with a domestic-violence element, reckless endangerment of roadway crews, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and malicious mischief with a domestic-violence element for attempting to break into his in-laws’ house and driving infractions on the way to the home.

Sherman appeared in court with his wife and issued a statement earlier on Friday calling himself “deeply remorseful” for his actions while vowing to “get the help” he needs for mental health issues.

Sherman is currently a free agent and the veteran cornerback’s chances of playing this season may be contingent on taking time to do that work while his legal case makes its way through the system. The 49ers, Sherman’s most recent team, offered support to Sherman and his family in the wake of his arrest this week.