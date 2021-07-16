Teams are required to develop method to visually identify fully-vaccinated players

Getty Images

Training camps open soon. Last week, the NFL sent a five-page memo to all teams regarding a wide range of issues relating to the ongoing pandemic, with both protocol updates and responses to frequently asked questions.

PFT has obtained a copy of the memo, and we’ll post a few of the more important items in order to highlight the most significant aspects of the guidance provided by the league.

Here’s the first thing that stands out — teams must have a system for visually identifying fully-vaccinated Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees at the facility. Players and coaches fall within Tier 1.

“We recommend utilizing color coded wristbands or credentials, however clubs are free to implement other methods,” the memo explains.

Thus, players who aren’t vaccinated will stand out when in the facility, because among other things they won’t have the wristband or badge or whatever else a team chooses to use. It’s unclear whether this requirement will apply when on the practice field or during games.