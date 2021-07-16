Ted Ginn retires

Getty Images

Ted Ginn is calling it a career.

Ginn, the longtime wide receiver who played for six different NFL teams, announced his retirement today.

The 36-year-old Ginn entered the NFL with the Dolphins as the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft. Although he never became the complete receiver the Dolphins hoped he would be, he showed impressive staying power in a lengthy NFL career, good deep speed and significant contributions on special teams.

Ginn played three years in Miami, followed by three in San Francisco, one in Carolina, one in Arizona, two more in Carolina, three in New Orleans and one in Chicago, where he played sparingly last year in his final NFL season.

Ginn retires with 412 catches for 5,742 yards and 33 touchdowns plus 262 punt returns for 2,624 yards and four touchdowns, and 307 kickoff returns for 6,899 yards and three touchdowns. His 15,749 career all-purpose yards are the fourth-most in the NFL since 2007, behind only Darren Sproles, Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore.