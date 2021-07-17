Buccaneers will visit the White House on Tuesday

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 17, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT
The Buccaneers are making the traditional Super Bowl champions’ visit to the White House.

President Biden has invited the Bucs to the White House on Tuesday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Although the visit to the White House has been a longstanding tradition for Super Bowl-winning teams, the last three Super Bowl winners did not go to the White House. During the Trump presidency, the only Super Bowl winner to go to the White House was the Patriots in 2017.

Tom Brady did not attend that ceremony with the Patriots. It is unknown whether he’ll be at the White House on Tuesday.

