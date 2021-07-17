Colts, Washington have NFL’s lowest vaccination rates at below 50 percent

Getty Images

Two NFL teams have still failed to get most of their players vaccinated.

The Colts and the Washington Football Team are still under 50 percent vaccinated, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

That’s an update to a previous report that had the Colts and Washington joining the Chargers and Cardinals as the only four teams with less than 50 percent of players vaccinated. The Chargers and Cardinals have since topped the 50 percent threshold, according to the report.

Everyone should get vaccinated, as the vaccine is safe and effective against COVID-19. But NFL players are not required to get vaccinated, and some are choosing not to. Those players will have greater restrictions than their vaccinated teammates, with rules such as requiring unvaccinated players to wear masks in settings where vaccinated players don’t need to, and requiring unvaccinated players to get tested daily while vaccinated players don’t have to.

Teams that have 85 percent of their players vaccinated will have fewer restrictions in their team facilities. Washington and Indianapolis have a long way to go.