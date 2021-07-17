Colts, Washington have NFL’s lowest vaccination rates at below 50 percent

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 17, 2021, 9:51 AM EDT
Two NFL teams have still failed to get most of their players vaccinated.

The Colts and the Washington Football Team are still under 50 percent vaccinated, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

That’s an update to a previous report that had the Colts and Washington joining the Chargers and Cardinals as the only four teams with less than 50 percent of players vaccinated. The Chargers and Cardinals have since topped the 50 percent threshold, according to the report.

Everyone should get vaccinated, as the vaccine is safe and effective against COVID-19. But NFL players are not required to get vaccinated, and some are choosing not to. Those players will have greater restrictions than their vaccinated teammates, with rules such as requiring unvaccinated players to wear masks in settings where vaccinated players don’t need to, and requiring unvaccinated players to get tested daily while vaccinated players don’t have to.

Teams that have 85 percent of their players vaccinated will have fewer restrictions in their team facilities. Washington and Indianapolis have a long way to go.

3 responses to “Colts, Washington have NFL’s lowest vaccination rates at below 50 percent

  1. I’m surprised Washington is so low. They’re a team on the rise and it would seem they’d be highly motivated to gain any competitive advantage they could. The Cowboys are probably loving this.

  2. The vaccine is still a personal choice. While many have been vaccinated (myself included), many others have made a different choice. At the end of the day, it is still their choice, with some different privileges and consequences. We still have to respect their choice and not chastise them for it.

  3. You are missing a really key point. Right now the rosters are bloated with players that will end up being cut. In the case of the colts and redskins – maybe the players who will make the team have taken the antivirus – and in September their percentage immunized will skyrocket. In like manner maybe some of the teams with higher vaccinated players – have most of their starters unvaccinated. So at cut time their number of vaccinated will plummet.

    Giving a raw number now doesn’t really provide enough relevant data without knowing who is and who isn’t. (Which will never be publicly listed in whole)

