Jaydon Mickens facing two misdemeanors from his March arrest

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver Jaydon Mickens faces two misdemeanors stemming from his March arrest, TMZ Sports reports.

Police arrested Mickens on March 5 after officers found a concealed firearm during a traffic stop. He was pulled over because the tint on his car was too dark.

The gun charges carry a maximum of one year in jail if convicted.

Mickens played 10 regular-season games and all four postseason games for the Buccaneers last season. He was their primary returner and also played 75 offensive snaps.

The team said in a statement after his arrest that it was monitoring the situation.

Mickens, 27, could face NFL discipline.