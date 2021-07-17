Jim Irsay plunks down $915,000 for Elton John’s piano

Getty Images

The Colts won’t pay A+ money for B players. But Colts owner Jim Irsay will pay A+ money for A+ music memorabilia.

Via Mike Wells of ESPN.com, Irsay has purchased a piano used by Elton John during his tours from 1974 through 1993. He signed the item, “Enjoy this as much as I have, Elton John.”

Irsay secured the Steinway & Sons Model D Grand Piano through bidding conducted by Heritage Auctions on Saturday in Dallas with a bid of $915,000.

It’s just the latest acquisition made by Irsay. Two years ago, he bought a guitar used by David Gilmour of Pink Floyd for nearly $4 million and John Lennon’s piano for more than $700,000. In 2016, Irsay purchased one of Prince’s guitars for nearly $140,000.