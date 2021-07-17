Mark Murphy: Nothing new to update on Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Packers CEO Mark Murphy has made some interesting comments about Aaron Rodgers this offseason, saying the will-he-or-won’t-he play questions surrounding Rodgers have “divided our fan base” and that Rodgers is a “complicated fella.” But more recently, Murphy has stayed mum about Rodgers.

That included Friday’s Zoom session in which Murphy went over the Packers’ financial situation from the 2020 season. Murphy was asked about Rodgers, but he didn’t have much to say.

“I appreciate the question,” Murphy said, via SI.com. “This is really limited to questions regarding financial statements. I would just say there’s nothing new to update on the issue that you raised.”

Rodgers is from all accounts unhappy with the Packers, but he hasn’t said much publicly, and at this point it appears likely that he will show up to training camp.