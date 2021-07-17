NFL, NFLPA working on method for identifying vaccinated players at practices, during games

Posted by Mike Florio on July 17, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT
Various players have declined to reveal whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID. Ultimately, it could be impossible for them to conceal that fact.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL and NFL Players Association are working out the details for identifying vaccinated players during practices and games. It’s regarded as a “core concern,” the source explained.

Obviously, if visual proof will distinguish vaccinated from non-vaccinated players, fans and media will see it, too. Which means that it will be impossible for those who have chosen not to be vaccinated to keep that information secret.

The NFL already has implemented a requirement within team facilities that vaccinated players be quickly identified by a device like a wristband or a credential.

As players who haven’t been (and don’t intend to be) vaccinated become aware of this wrinkle, they may be unhappy. It’s possible, if not likely, that quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen have not received the vaccine. (It’s also entirely possible that Tom Brady hasn’t been vaccinated, either, given his well-documented aversion to all kinds of chemicals.)

Regardless of who has or hasn’t or will or won’t be vaccinated, the question becomes irrelevant once the league and union finalize a method for quickly and easily distinguishing the vaccinated from the non-vaccinated.

8 responses to “NFL, NFLPA working on method for identifying vaccinated players at practices, during games

  1. I can not list how many HIPPA violations identifying vaccinated players breaks.

  2. cletuspstillwaterjr, you can’t list how many HIPPA violations this breaks because the answer is zero.

  3. It seems that more players are vaccinated than unvaccinated so why would the vaccinated players have to be identified? Purely for simplicity sake, why wouldn’t they identify the smaller group of players?

  4. HIPAA (not HIPPA) does not apply to employers or schools or such, thus why schools can get your vaccination records and your boss can require a doctor’s note when you’re sick, or the NFL can make you wear a colored bracelet if you’re unvaccinated, though that opens a whole can of worms.

  5. Stop with the false narrative HIPPA violations crap! People for decades have had to get extra vacancies just to study or work in many parts healthcare. As well as private companies with employees who travel overseas. The less people vaccinated at large companies where the workers are in close proximity… the higher their liability insurance and such will be.

  6. With all the vaccinated people testing positive for COVID recently this seems irrelevant.

  8. With all the vaccinated people testing positive for COVID recently this seems irrelevant.
    ———————/————/—————/—————/——/——-/———————//
    Yes, there will be break through infections, BUT , those dying due to COVID-19 and those in the hospital are the UNVACCINATED!
    As the CDC director said COVID 19 is now a disease of the UNVACCINATED!

