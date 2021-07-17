Patriots’ Byron Cowart: Tom Brady is coming back as an opponent, no ceremonies for him

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 17, 2021, 8:29 AM EDT
New York Giants v New England Patriots
When Tom Brady and the Buccaneers visit New England in Week Four, it will be one of the biggest regular-season games in NFL history, a player widely regarded as the best of all time returning to the place where he delivered six Super Bowl titles. But not everyone will be impressed.

Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart, whose rookie year was Brady’s last in New England, said he’ll treat Brady the way he’d treat any other opponent.

“He’s done a lot of things for this organization,” Cowart said on the Patriots Way of Life podcast. “He’s coming back, but he’s coming back as an opponent, so I’m going to treat it like any opponent.”

Cowart also said he doesn’t want the team to do anything special to welcome Brady back.

“We ain’t welcoming him, we just got to play him. There ain’t going to be no damn ceremony for him or nothing like that,” Cowart said. “They might clap for him, but there’s not going to be no— bro, this is our opponent. Bro, what? We like to win.”

Cowart is wrong about that, as the Patriots are sure to conduct a pregame ceremony to honor Brady’s contributions to the franchise. Once the game starts, however, Cowart is obviously correct that he should treat Brady the same way he would treat any opposing quarterback.

  1. No ceremony to honor the player who brought much honor to the Patriots? Tell that to Mr. Kraft, kid.

  2. As it should be. Sure, there will be a massive ovation, but there will be plenty of time in retirement to honor him in a few years.

  6. I love this attitude and philosophically, he’s right. Fans will cheer but really the org shouldn’t do anything but we all know they will. This dude just scored so many points with BB though. He’s going to be his favorite player on this under 500 team.

  7. They won’t need a ceremony, the fans will give him a huge welcome back ovation

    They can give him a ceremony when he goes to the Pats HOF in a few years and find plenty of other ways to honor him once he finally retires

  8. During the game, Cam will throw 200mph bullets at the feet of at least 4 receivers standing uncovered in the end zone, but put the most beautiful touch on 3 interceptions.

  9. It’s going to be a rude awakening when BB reminds TB why he never should have left the greatest coach ever of all time in any sport.

    touchback6 says:
    July 17, 2021 at 9:12 am
    It’s going to be a rude awakening when BB reminds TB why he never should have left the greatest coach ever of all time in any sport.

    I guess you’ve never heard of Scotty Bowman,Red Auerbach, Phil Jackson,John Wooden or Casey Stengel ALL with 9 or more championships in their sport. Brady proved last year it wasn’t BB responsible for those 6 titles.

  11. Any kind of “ceremony” to honor Brady, who comes to Foxborough as an opponent, would be gauche, awkward and cringe-inducing. It will not happen.

  12. RE LEE says:
    July 17, 2021 at 8:34 am
    No ceremony to honor the player who brought much honor to the Patriots? Tell that to Mr. Kraft, kid.

    Exactly! Until Brady came along, my only memories of the Patriots were Eason and Grogan being humiliated by the Bears defense in super bowl 20. Now I see them as the best organization in football, and after last season, I’m not so sure BB is responsible for it.

  13. Cowart will learn that it would have been better to have kept his mouth shut.

  15. I’ve never heard of this guy till this moment… know you’r place young man.

  16. BB taught Brady everything he knows. Was everyone born in 2010 with their first memories of Brady in 2016?

    He was terrible in postseasons from 2007-2012. Terrible.

    Game manager Brady did very well taking BBs coaching early on protected by legendary Ds and STs groups. The 6th rd pick came in like a wet ball of clay and BB molded it.

    Revisionist history doesn’t work and football is a team sport.

