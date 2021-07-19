Matthew Judon: It’s nothing but up from last year for the Patriots

Getty Images

Edge rusher Matthew Judon was one of several top-flight free agents the Patriots brought in after finishing 7-9 in 2020.

Judon has long been effective when it comes to rushing the QB, and led the Ravens in sacks in each of the last two seasons. As he gets used to being a part of a new team, Judon spread some good vibes for New England’s 2021 prospects during a Monday interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

“Arguably the best coach to ever coach any sport; that’s what we have,” Judon said of Bill Belichick, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “So with him leading a group of hungry, willing men, it’s nothing but up from last year. We’re going to start putting it together in a week, and then see where the chips lay.”

With newcomers like Judon, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith, the Patriots have a good shot at being in the thick of it in the AFC East once again.