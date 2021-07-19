Melvin Ingram signing with Steelers

Getty Images

Apparently the visit went well.

The Steelers hosted former Chargers edge rusher at their facility on Monday. Now before the close of business, the veteran has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the club, according to multiple reports.

Ingram told reporter Josina Anderson that he was heading out of town after completing the deal.

“It’s definitely a dope organization and environment; so I definitely feel like it’s the place for me,” Ingram told Anderson. “I met with coach [Mike] Tomlin. You can tell he’s very involved and a players coach. That’s what stood out to me. He wants to win and that is what I am on. My role is role. He just told me to come in and be me. Everyone knows how I play.”

The Steelers have star T.J. Watt on one side at edge rusher and Alex Highsmith is expected to take over as a full-time starter for his second season.

In 113 career games, Ingram has 49.0 sacks, 70 tackles for loss, and 108 quarterback hits. He played just seven games last season while dealing with knee issues. While he did not have a sack, he did record an interception, a pair of passes defensed, and five QB hits.