Melvin Ingram visiting with Steelers

One of the league’s notable remaining free agents could be closer to finding a new team.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, edge rusher Melvin Ingram is visiting with the Steelers on Monday.

Ingram had spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Chargers, but was not re-signed following the 2020 season. He played seven games last year while dealing with knee injuries. Ingram did not record a sack, but had five QB hits, a pair of passes defensed, and an interception for L.A.

According to Rapoport, Ingram has also received interest from the Chiefs and Dolphins.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ingram has 49.0 career sacks, 70 tackles for loss, and 108 QB hits since the Chargers drafted him at No. 18 overall in 2012. He recorded 7.0 sacks back in 2019 while playing 13 games.

Ingram turned 32 in April.