Michael Irvin: If you’re unvaccinated that means you don’t want to win badly enough

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 19, 2021, 12:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

Michael Irvin won three Super Bowl rings in his Hall of Fame career with the Cowboys, and he says what really separates the great teams from the rest is a willingness to do whatever it takes to win. And this year, that means getting vaccinated.

Teams with at least 85 percent of their players vaccinated are going to be at a competitive advantage this season because they’ll have fewer restrictions on team meetings and practices, and Irvin blasted the Cowboys for being among the teams that aren’t meeting that threshold.

“Dude, you’re not thinking right. You’re not thinking right. Whatever you got, I don’t give a damn,” Irvin said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Nothing else can be more important. You’re not going to get this [winning a Super Bowl] easily. Nothing else could be more important. … Jimmy [Johnson] made that abundantly clear [during Irvin’s playing career]. Nothing else is more important. And not being one of the [85 percent vaccinated teams] says there’s other things to a great number of people on this team that are more important than winning championships, and that makes me worried.”

Irvin said that if he was playing he’d make it his business to see to it that his teammates are getting vaccinated, and he called on the Cowboys’ team leaders to take a stand.

“If you’re not one of them teams [at the threshold], are you really thinking about winning a championship? You see what I’m saying,” he said. “OK, so now if you’re not getting vaccinated and you got all these other teams that are getting vaccinated . . . Somebody in that damn locker room [should say], ‘Hey man, we’re going to have a chance, are you vaccinated?'” Irvin said. “Let’s go through this because this could be a two-week healthy dude missing games, and in this league, this ain’t the NBA. In this league that could be it for you. The right person misses two weeks, that’s it. Your ass is out.”

Irvin is right: Players who are choosing not to get vaccinated are choosing not to do everything they can to help their team win.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Michael Irvin: If you’re unvaccinated that means you don’t want to win badly enough

  1. Say what you will about Irvin’s personal shortcomings, nobody ever said he wasn’t the ultimate competitor and pro on the field at all times. His desire to compete and win was without peer.

    He isn’t wrong here.

  2. Ummmmm. No, maybe if they are unvaccinated they are watching what they put in their and don’t want to be controlled.

  3. “Irvin is right: Players who are choosing not to get vaccinated are choosing not to do everything they can to help their team win.”
    —————————————————————————————————-

    They are also choosing not to help eradicate this virus!
    Let’s beat COVID 19 – Get Vaccinated!

  6. Tough choice. Quite a few folks don’t trust politicians. Can you blame them?

  7. As much stuff these guys put into their bodies to make it through a season, ya think it wouldn’t matter to them lol
    Most of those guys are walking chemicals experiments

  8. Because being concerned about what goes in your body is not important in regards to winning? Idiot.

  9. lol at ppl that agree with him. apparently the vaccine helps you learn the playbook better, practice better, train harder and perform better. nobody had trouble doing any of those things last season without it, so for you to have an advantage by getting it, it must be some super drug that improves your ability.

  10. One of the few times I agree with Irvin . . . unvaccinated individuals (unless a medical condition exists) are selfish and are interfering with this country’s recovery from the pandemic. The highest percentage of new cases/hospitalizations are in states where the vaccination rate is low.

  11. Is he wrong? I get that it’s up to the individual, but in a team sport it impacts 52 other players… I don’t blame teams for wanting everyone to be vaccinated.

  14. What’s “dumb “ is some people still don’t understand that COVID-19 is now a disease of the unvaccinated. The only people in the hospital and the only people dying are the unvaccinated! That’s what is”dumb “.
    So if you want to die or end up hospitalized, continue to make the choice to skip the vaccine.
    Darwin was right!

  16. bcknights says:
    July 19, 2021 at 12:23 pm
    What a dumb comment. It’s the players choice.
    ————————————————————————————

    Sure, and it’s a player’s choice to get surgery on a torn knee ligament. Not doing so raises doubts about their commitment to playing.

  17. First, players regularly put more dangerous chemicals in their body to improve performance. Second, this is a vaccine 98% of which has been used for 15 years, with the other 2% out of the body in 48 hours. Third, in the NFL team-setting getting a vaccination is not only an individual choice — it impacts the whole team. Teams with fewer restrictions and more available players have a better chance to win. Sometimes politics and logic just don’t mix.

  18. Vaccinated or not, people can still get it. The vaccination makes it less transmissible and reduces the viral load so you don’t get as sick, but vaccine or not, you’d still be placed in the protocol.

  19. So does he feel the same way about the lack of hitting at practice under the new agreement? Does he feel the same way about less practices under the new agreement?

    I am vaccinated. I felt it was right for me and my place in life. Some don’t. It’s a free country.

    So Michael, unless you are going all in on everything it takes to win, maybe you should step aside on this one. I am really getting tired of the vaccinated population getting on the unvaccinated. It’s still their choice. Until it isn’t…

  21. What a completely reckless and irresponsible thing to say. Another winner from Irving. These players are told constantly to watch what goes in their body. Now they are being ridiculed for it

  22. There is no rational reason for not being vaccinated. You can make up all the stupid theories you want but the Pfizer and Moderna, vaccines went through thorough scientific testing with a minuscule number of side effects like most approved medications. If you don’t think vaccines work, walk through any cemetery that has graves from the 17th, 19th or even early 20th centuries. You will find many graves of children, adolescents and young adults who died from diseases we are now protected from by vaccines. Smallpox was eradicated worldwide because of vaccines. Vaccine technology has never been more advanced than it is now. Scientists have been studying coronaviruses for decades. There are many tested and approved coronavirus vaccines that have been used on animals for years. The only reason NOT to get a COVID vaccine is because some conspiracy nut on FOX or an idiot politician spreads misinformation. If I was an NFL GM I would not trust a player who chooses not to be vaccinated because it says something about their mental acuity.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.