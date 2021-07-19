Original Hail Mary play gets NFT treatment

Getty Images

December 28, 1975. The original Hail Mary occurred that day, with Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach firing a desperation throw to receiver Drew Pearson at Metropolitan Stadium in Minnesota. The Vikings defended the play horribly, with single coverage on Pearson. Pearson increased the degree of difficulty by pushing cornerback Nate Wright to the ground as the ball approached.

Regardless, no harm/no foul — and no third straight NFC Championship appearance for the home team.

Via Sports Business Journal, that moment from more than 45 years ago will now receive NFT treatment.

Staubach and Pearson, working with Ellipsis Digital and Heritage Auctions, will offer an item based on a unique design created by Austin-based artist Glitch.

The bidding starts at $20,000. The winner receives the NFT artwork, a 55-inch Ellipsis NFT display monitor, and the “opportunity to join Staubach and Pearson on the field to re-enact the Hail Mary.”

Here’s hoping Nate Wright is the winning bidder.