Raiders president Marc Badain resigns

Getty Images

The Raiders will enter training camp without a team president.

Team owner Mark Davis has issued a statement indicating that he has accepted Marc Badain’s resignation as president of the team.

“Marc has been an integral part of the Raider family for 30 years, rising from a training camp driver to president of the entire organization,” Davis said. “His efforts in helping to build the most magnificent stadium the sports and entertainment capital of the world will never be forgotten.”

Badain joined the Raiders as a summer intern in 1991. He became the interim president following Amy Trask’s resignation in 2013. In 2015, Badain officially got the job.

It’s unclear why Badain resigned, and why it happened now, so close to the start of the 2021 season.