Report: Geno Atkins cleared for all football activity, is expected to take visits soon

Getty Images

The last we heard anything about free agent Geno Atkins, he was expected to be cleared for all football activity by July 1. That has, in fact, happened.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician, gave Atkins the go-ahead in mid-June to return to action. Atkins is expected to “start taking visits and weighing interest soon,” according to Rapoport.

The Bengals released Atkins on March 19, and he has remained a free agent since.

The defensive tackle is coming off a torn rotator cuff that required surgery in January.

Atkins, 33, played 11 seasons in Cincinnati and made eight Pro Bowls. He was first-team All-Pro in 2012, 2015 and 2016.

Atkins made 384 tackles, 172 quarterback hits and 75.5 sacks with the organization.