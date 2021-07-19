Report: Michael Pierce suffers calf injury, may not be available to start training camp

USA TODAY Sports

After signing with the Vikings during free agency, defensive tackle Michael Pierce opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, his 2021 comeback may be a bit delayed.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Pierce suffered a calf injury while training, putting his availability for the start of training camp in doubt. But, Rapoport adds, the injury should not keep him sidelined for the start of the regular season in September.

Pierce is one piece of a revamped Minnesota defense that should be much improved in 2021. Last year, the club finished 27th in yards allowed and 29th in points allowed.

With Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, and Eric Kendricks healthy, plus additions like Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Dalvin Thompson, and Sheldon Richardson, the Vikings have a chance to get back to being a top-10 defense — as they’ve been for the majority of head coach Mike Zimmer’s tenure.